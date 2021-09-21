UrduPoint.com

Russian Embassy Says Half of All Cyber Attacks During Election Came From US

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) Half of all cyber attacks against Russia's Central Election Commission during the parliamentary election over the weekend have been traced to originate in the United States and were aimed at discrediting the electoral system, the Russian Embassy in Washington said in a statement.

"We note that during the current election, the Central Election Commission faced an unprecedented number of cyber attacks. At the same time, 50% of them are recorded from the United States. The purpose of such hacks is to discredit our electoral system,"  the statement said on Monday.

