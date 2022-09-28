Russian Embassy Says of Denmark Notified It of Blasts at Site of Gas Leak on Nord Stream

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) The Danish foreign ministry immediately notified the Russian Embassy that explosions were recorded at the site of a gas leak on the Nord Stream pipeline, the Russian diplomatic mission told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"As soon as it became known about the gas leaks, the Russian side officially requested information from the Danish authorities. On the same day, the Danish foreign ministry notified us that explosions were recorded at the site of the leak, and security measures were taken in the area of the incident," the embassy said.