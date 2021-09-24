UrduPoint.com

Russian Embassy Says Stays In Contact With State Dept. On Novatek CFO Case

Umer Jamshaid 10 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 11:40 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) The Russian embassy in Washington said on Friday it was maintaining close contact with the US State Department on the case of Novatek Chief Financial Officer Mark Gyetvay, who appeared in court on tax evasion charges.

"The Embassy stays in close contact with the US Department of State regarding the detention of Russian citizen Mark Anthony Gyetvay in the United States.

If necessary, we will provide our compatriot with consular and legal assistance," the embassy said in a statement.

On Thursday, the US authorities arrested Gyetvay on tax evasion charges related to a sum of $93 million purportedly stored offshore. The Justice Department said from 2005 to 2016, Gyetvay allegedly engaged in a scheme to defraud the United States by concealing his ownership and control over substantial offshore assets and by failing to file and pay taxes on millions of Dollars of income.

