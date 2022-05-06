Russian Envoy Says US Unilateral Freeze of Strategic Stability Dialogue 'Regrettable'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) Russian Ambassador in Washington Anatoly Antonov said the unilateral suspension by the United States of the dialogue on strategic stability is "regrettable," but Russia is prepared to revive the consultations.

"Regrettably, Washington has unilaterally 'frozen' the bilateral strategic stability dialogue that was launched at the Geneva summit, thus jeopardizing the prospects of keeping the foundation of arms control in place," Antonov said on Thursday. "Russia is ready to resume the consultations as soon as the United States is ready."