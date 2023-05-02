UrduPoint.com

Russian Fashion Designer Valentin Yudashkin Dead At 59

Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2023 | 07:58 PM

Russian fashion designer Valentin Yudashkin dead at 59

Russian designer Valentin Yudashkin, who for years featured in Paris Fashion Week until he was excluded over his failure to condemn the Ukraine offensive, died aged 59

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Russian designer Valentin Yudashkin, who for years featured in Paris Fashion Week until he was excluded over his failure to condemn the Ukraine offensive, died aged 59.

A spokesperson for his fashion company told AFP on Tuesday that "Yudashkin has passed away".

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Yudashkin "made a major contribution to the development of Russian culture".

President Vladimir Putin "expresses his deepest condolences", Peskov said.

The designer had been battling cancer for several years, according to Russian media.

In 1991, Yudashkin's Faberge collection -- echoing the decorative eggs -- caused a sensation in Paris.

Since then, he regularly took part in the Paris Fashion week with collections sometimes inspired by his homeland, such as "Ballet" or "Catherine the Great".

In 2008, he helped design the Russian army's uniforms.

In March 2022, France's fashion federation cancelled Russian Yudashkin's show for his failure to condemn the offensive in Ukraine.

Related Topics

Army Ukraine Russia France Company Died Paris Vladimir Putin March Cancer Media

Recent Stories

4th Sharjah Advanced Industry Accelerator attracts ..

4th Sharjah Advanced Industry Accelerator attracts over 3,500 applications from ..

2 minutes ago
 US-China Communications 'Pretty Good' Until Balloo ..

US-China Communications 'Pretty Good' Until Balloon Incident - Ambassador

9 minutes ago
 Number of Civilians Killed in Sudan Clashes Rises ..

Number of Civilians Killed in Sudan Clashes Rises to 447 - Doctors' Union

9 minutes ago
 Hollywood writers strike as studio talks collapse

Hollywood writers strike as studio talks collapse

9 minutes ago
 Lucky Cement achieves highest-ever profit

Lucky Cement achieves highest-ever profit

7 minutes ago
 Russia says 'no alternative' to its Karabakh media ..

Russia says 'no alternative' to its Karabakh mediation after US initiative

35 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.