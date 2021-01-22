UrduPoint.com
Russian Federal Security Service Prevented Terror Attack In Bashkiria

Russian Federal Security Service Prevented Terror Attack in Bashkiria

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) announced on Friday detaining a young man supporting the radical Islamism ideology, who planned a terror attack in Bashkiria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) announced on Friday detaining a young man supporting the radical Islamism ideology, who planned a terror attack in Bashkiria.

"A terror attack was prevented in the Republic of Bashkortostan.

A Russian citizen, born in 1995, who prepared an armed attack on law enforcement agencies officers was detained," the FSB said in a press release.

Firearms and components of an improvised bomb were seized from the young man, the FSB added. He followed instructions from emissaries of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist organization (banned in Russia), who currently reside abroad.

