Russian Female Hit By US Sanctions For 'Election Meddling' Detained In Minsk - Source

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 02:05 PM

Russian Female Hit by US Sanctions for 'Election Meddling' Detained in Minsk - Source

Russian national Anna Bogacheva, hit by Washington's sanctions over alleged election meddling, has been detained in Minsk, a knowledgeable source told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) Russian national Anna Bogacheva, hit by Washington's sanctions over alleged election meddling, has been detained in Minsk, a knowledgeable source told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Bogacheva was detained in a hotel in Minsk the day before yesterday, at around 22:00 [local time, 19:00 GMT].

She was with her husband and their small child, they were on vacation. Bogacheva's lawyer says the woman has been detained at US request as part of the 'meddling' case," the source said.

The source added that Bogacheva had already been in contact with the Russian Embassy in Belarus.

Sputnik has not yet received any official confirmation.

