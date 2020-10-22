UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Foreign Intelligence Chief Arrived In Minsk For Talks With Lukashenko - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 12:26 PM

Russian Foreign Intelligence Chief Arrived in Minsk for Talks With Lukashenko - Reports

Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service chief, Sergey Naryshkin, arrived in the Belarusian capital of Minsk on Thursday morning and plans to hold talks with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko already in an hour, Belarusian Telegram channel Pool Pervogo reported

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service chief, Sergey Naryshkin, arrived in the Belarusian capital of Minsk on Thursday morning and plans to hold talks with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko already in an hour, Belarusian Telegram channel Pool Pervogo reported.

Earlier in the day, a photo of a Russian aircraft arriving at the Minsk international airport emerged online, and a cavalcade could be seen heading to the airport. There were no official announcements about Naryshkin's visit to Belarus.

Related Topics

Russia Visit Minsk Belarus Airport

Recent Stories

African Union 'strongly condemns' violence in Nige ..

3 minutes ago

Captain (retd) Safdar and IGP Sindh’s issue: A f ..

18 minutes ago

ANALYSIS - Second Wave of COVID-19 to Last Longer ..

5 minutes ago

Preparations underway to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Na ..

5 minutes ago

Influential Trump Envoy Attempted to Negotiate Ven ..

5 minutes ago

S.Korean Foreign Minister Promises to Visit US in ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.