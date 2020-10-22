Russian Foreign Intelligence Chief Arrived in Minsk for Talks With Lukashenko - Reports

Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service chief, Sergey Naryshkin, arrived in the Belarusian capital of Minsk on Thursday morning and plans to hold talks with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko already in an hour, Belarusian Telegram channel Pool Pervogo reported

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service chief, Sergey Naryshkin, arrived in the Belarusian capital of Minsk on Thursday morning and plans to hold talks with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko already in an hour, Belarusian Telegram channel Pool Pervogo reported.

Earlier in the day, a photo of a Russian aircraft arriving at the Minsk international airport emerged online, and a cavalcade could be seen heading to the airport. There were no official announcements about Naryshkin's visit to Belarus.