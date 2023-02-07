Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Arrives in Mali

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in the Malian capital Bamako with a visit to hold talks on Tuesday with interim president for a transitional period Assimi Goyta and Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The sides are expected to discuss bilateral cooperation as well as the key issues on the international and regional agenda.

Upon arrival, Lavrov briefly spoke with Mali's foreign minister.

This is the first time the Russian foreign minister is visiting Mali. Diop in turn came to Moscow for talks in 2021 and 2022.

After Mali, Lavrov will travel to Mauritania and Sudan.