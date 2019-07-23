UrduPoint.com
Russian Foreign Minister To Visit Cuba, Brazil, Suriname On July 23-27

Muhammad Irfan 9 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov starts on Tuesday his official tour of the Latin American region in order to meet counterparts from Cuba, Brazil and Suriname, as well as take part in the meeting of the BRICS foreign ministers in Rio de Janeiro.

During his visit to Havana on July 23-24, Lavrov is scheduled to meet with Cuban counterpart Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla to discuss bilateral relations, international and regional issues. In addition, the Russian foreign minister is set to meet with the leadership of Cuba.

In Rio de Janeiro, Lavrov will take part in the meeting of the BRICS Ministers of Foreign Affairs on July 26, where he is set to deliver a speech, as well as hold talks with Brazilian counterpart Ernesto Araujo on the cooperation of the Russia and Brazil in the fields of trade, economy, investment, and other spheres. The two ministers will also discuss regional issues.

To wrap up his Latin American tour, the Russian foreign minister will visit Paramaribo on July 27 in order to meet President of Suriname Desi Bouterse and counterpart Yldiz Pollack-Beighle.

