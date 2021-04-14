Russian Foreign Ministry Doing Its Part to Prepare for Putin-Biden Meeting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) The Russian Foreign Ministry is doing its part of work to prepare for the potential meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, the ministry' spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Wednesday.

During their Tuesday's phone conversation, Biden invited the Russian leader to hold a meeting in a third country in the coming months.

"This is the mandate of the presidential administration. As you know, we are certainly doing our part," Zakharova told the Soloviev Live YouTube show.