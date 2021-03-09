UrduPoint.com
Russian Foreign Ministry Official Oleg Stepanov Named Ambassador To Canada

Oleg Stepanov, former head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Foreign Policy Planning Department (FPPD), has been named to be the country's ambassador to Canada, the Kremlin said on Tuesday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) Oleg Stepanov, former head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Foreign Policy Planning Department (FPPD), has been named to be the country's ambassador to Canada, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

Stepanov's appointment was signed into law by Russian President Vladimir Putin in a decree posted to the government's document registry portal.

Stepanov, 49, joined the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1994 and has since served in several roles within the department's central apparatus, including serving as adviser-envoy of the Russian Embassy in the United States on political and military policy. He has directed the FPPD since 2016.

Stepanov replaces Alexander Darchiev, who was relieved of his post in January to head up the Foreign Ministry's North American affairs department.

