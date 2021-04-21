Russian Foreign Ministry: Prague Should Leave Ultimatums for Communication Within NATO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, commenting on the statement of the Czech Foreign Ministry, that Prague should leave ultimatums for communication within NATO.

Earlier in the day, Czech Foreign Minister Jakub Kulganek issued an ultimatum to Moscow and said that the Czech diplomats expelled from Russia must be returned to the Russian capital by Thursday noon, otherwise the number of employees of the Russian Embassy in Prague will be reduced on par to the Czech Embassy in moscow.

"Judging by the statements of some Czech politicians, they are trying to make [Franz] Kafka come true. We offer Prague to leave ultimatums for communication within NATO. With Russia, such a tone is unacceptable," she said.

"Tomorrow, the conversation with the Czech ambassador will be continued at the Russian Foreign Ministry," Zakharova added.