UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Foreign Ministry: Prague Should Leave Ultimatums For Communication Within NATO

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 11:10 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry: Prague Should Leave Ultimatums for Communication Within NATO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, commenting on the statement of the Czech Foreign Ministry, that Prague should leave ultimatums for communication within NATO.

Earlier in the day, Czech Foreign Minister Jakub Kulganek issued an ultimatum to Moscow and said that the Czech diplomats expelled from Russia must be returned to the Russian capital by Thursday noon, otherwise the number of employees of the Russian Embassy in Prague will be reduced on par to the Czech Embassy in moscow.

"Judging by the statements of some Czech politicians, they are trying to make [Franz] Kafka come true. We offer Prague to leave ultimatums for communication within NATO. With Russia, such a tone is unacceptable," she said.

"Tomorrow, the conversation with the Czech ambassador will be continued at the Russian Foreign Ministry," Zakharova added.

Related Topics

NATO Moscow Russia Prague From

Recent Stories

OPCW Decision on Suspension of Syria's Rights Dang ..

17 minutes ago

Water filtration plant inaugurated

17 minutes ago

SP Patrolling for publicizing helpline 1124

20 minutes ago

FM meets Iranian parliament speaker, highlights pe ..

20 minutes ago

Russian Ambassador Arrives at Czech Foreign Minist ..

20 minutes ago

Al-Shifa Eye Trust establishes Eye Cancer Clinic

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.