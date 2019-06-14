UrduPoint.com
Russian Foreign Ministry Says Decisively Condemns Attacks On Tankers In Gulf Of Oman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 08:27 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Says Decisively Condemns Attacks on Tankers in Gulf of Oman

Moscow condemns the attacks on tankers in the Gulf of Oman, regardless of who was behind their organization, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) Moscow condemns the attacks on tankers in the Gulf of Oman, regardless of who was behind their organization, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Friday.

"We strongly condemn the attacks that occurred, whoever was behind their organization," the ministry said.

Iranian and Arab media reported on Thursday that two oil tankers, Front Altair and Kokuka Courageous, were attacked in the Gulf of Oman. A torpedo attack reportedly took place, which caused explosions and fire on the ships. However, there has been no official confirmation that this caused the incidents.

All crew of the vessels were evacuated to Iran. According to the owner of one of the tankers, there were 11 Russians aboard Front Altair, none was hurt.

The United States has blamed Iran for what happened, without providing specific evidence. Tehran has dismissed the accusations. Russia's Foreign Ministry, in turn, has called to conduct an investigation into the incident and wait for its results.

The ministry also said Friday that there should be no hasty conclusions in the situation, calling for restraint.

It said the US Iranophobic policy artificially escalates tensions around the tanker incident.

