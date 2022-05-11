UrduPoint.com

Russian Gas Transit Halt In Ukraine Hits Key Pipeline's Inflow In Germany

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 11, 2022 | 07:53 PM

A halt on Russian gas flowing through a key transit hub in eastern Ukraine has cut inflows via a key pipeline into Germany by a quarter compared to a day ago, official data showed Wednesday

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :A halt on Russian gas flowing through a key transit hub in eastern Ukraine has cut inflows via a key pipeline into Germany by a quarter compared to a day ago, official data showed Wednesday.

Berlin however said that overall supplies to Germany were assured, as the affected "volumes are currently being offset by higher flows from Norway and the Netherlands".

The affected pipeline travels through the Czech Republic and Slovakia and enters Germany via Waidhaus in Bavaria.

Germany is highly dependent on Russia for its gas supplies, with Russian supplies making up 55 percent of its imports before Moscow invaded Ukraine.

Berlin has been battling to cut its reliance since, but has rejected an immediate full embargo on Russian gas.

In its daily energy situation report, it said the current level of its gas stocks was "significantlyhigher than in the spring of 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2021".

