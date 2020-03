Russian Government Forms 20-Member Presidium Headed By Prime Minister Mishustin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2020) The Russian cabinet announced on Sunday that it created the government's Presidium that comprises 20 members and is headed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

"To establish the Presidium of the government of the Russian Federation," a government decree stated.

The Presidium comprises all Mishustin's deputies: First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov, Deputy Prime Ministers Tatyana Golikova, Viktoria Abramchenko, Marat Khusnullin, Yury Borisov, Dmitry Chernyshenko, Alexey Overchuk, Yury Trutnev and Dmitry Grigorenko.

Moreover, ten out of 21 Russian ministers have also become members of the Presidium.