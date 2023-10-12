Open Menu

Russian Inflation Up To Six Percent On Weak Ruble: Rosstat

Umer Jamshaid Published October 12, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Russian inflation up to six percent on weak ruble: Rosstat

Russia's inflation rose in September, reaching six percent, according to figures published Wednesday by the national statistics agency Rosstat, as the country also grapples with a weak rubble

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Russia's inflation rose in September, reaching six percent, according to figures published Wednesday by the national statistics agency Rosstat, as the country also grapples with a weak rubble.

The rise in prices stood at 6 percent compared to 5.5 percent in August, the Rosstat said.

Russia's economy is contending with a barrage of Western sanctions triggered by the full-scale assault on Ukraine more than a year ago.

Russia's government announced in September it was temporarily limiting exports of petrol and diesel fuel to "stabilise" the domestic market, amid soaring prices and reports of shortages in some regions.

The ruble has become weaker, crossing the psychological threshold of 100 to the dollar several times in recent months.

On the Moscow Stock Exchange on Wednesday, the exchange rate was 100 ruble to the dollar and 106.5 ruble to the euro.

To counter the depreciation of the ruble and high inflation, the Russian central bank increased its key rate from 8.5 to 12 percent, and then to 13 percent.

The central bank's chief Elvira Nabiullina has warned that Russia's economic growth would slow in the second semester.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has downplayed economic challenges, saying his sanction-hit country's economy was "stable".

Related Topics

Petrol Exchange Exports Ukraine Dollar Russia Bank Vladimir Putin Euro Moscow Stock Exchange August September Market From Government

Recent Stories

Rupee gains 93 paisa against Dollar

Rupee gains 93 paisa against Dollar

1 minute ago
 Ethiopian ambassador calls on Education Minister

Ethiopian ambassador calls on Education Minister

1 minute ago
 IIOJK people suffer as Indian forces continue CASO ..

IIOJK people suffer as Indian forces continue CASOs, house raids

2 minutes ago
 Putin in Kyrgyzstan for first trip abroad since co ..

Putin in Kyrgyzstan for first trip abroad since court arrest warrant

2 minutes ago
 MoHAP launches shingles vaccine under adult vaccin ..

MoHAP launches shingles vaccine under adult vaccination programme

47 minutes ago
 Integrated Transport Centre launches pilot phase o ..

Integrated Transport Centre launches pilot phase of automated rapid transit proj ..

47 minutes ago
UN experts deplore Gaza airstrikes as death toll r ..

UN experts deplore Gaza airstrikes as death toll rises amid Israeli blockade

49 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs participates in GITEX Global 202 ..

Abu Dhabi Customs participates in GITEX Global 2023

1 hour ago
 Dubai Internet City announces its participation in ..

Dubai Internet City announces its participation in GITEX Global 2023

1 hour ago
 UAE Ambassador meets Speaker of Turkmen Parliament

UAE Ambassador meets Speaker of Turkmen Parliament

1 hour ago
 CPEC boosts development of industries in Pakistan: ..

CPEC boosts development of industries in Pakistan: Report

2 minutes ago
 Asian markets press on with rally, China fund boos ..

Asian markets press on with rally, China fund boosts optimism

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World