Russian Investigators End Excavations on Territory of WWII-Era Concentration Camp in Pskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) Excavations of a previously unknown mass grave on the territory of a World War II-era concentration camp near the Moglino Village in Russia's western Pskov region were completed, the Russian Investigative Committee said on Friday.

In mid-June, a search team found three mass graves of victims of the Nazi concentration camp in the Pskov region. In early August, the investigative committee launched a criminal probe into the mass killings of civilians in the region during World War II. The investigators found evidence that over 3,000 Soviet citizens were killed between 1941-1944 in the Moglino concentration camp. The search works are still ongoing.

"During the investigations, 10 excavations were carried out and resulted in exhuming the remains of 188 people, including at the tenth excavation in the village of Gloty, almost half of the 73 recovered remains belonged to children. As of now, forensic medical examinations of all the recovered remains are being carried out.

In addition, many artifacts indicating that it was the civilian population that was shot were found," the committee said in a statement.

The investigation into the crimes committed by the Nazis during the Second World War is still ongoing, the committee said, adding that investigators will study archival, scientific and historical data in order to establish those who could be involved in the crimes, as well as all the circumstances of the incident.

The camp was set up right after the occupation of Pskov by the Nazis in 1941. Initially, Soviet servicemen captured during the war were held in Moglino, but starting March 1942, civilians, including children, were also kept in the camp.

The materials belonging to Russia's Federal Security Service reveal that Estonians were guarding the Moglino camp, while Nazi Germany planned to transfer parts of the Pskov region to Estonia.