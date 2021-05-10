Russian Journalists Say Investigation of Ruptly Stringer Attack in Ukraine Unlikely

It is highly unlikely that the attack against a Ruptly stringer in Ukraine will be investigated, Timur Shafir, the vice president of the International Federation of Journalists and the secretary of the Russian Union of Journalists, told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) It is highly unlikely that the attack against a Ruptly stringer in Ukraine will be investigated, Timur Shafir, the vice president of the International Federation of Journalists and the secretary of the Russian Union of Journalists, told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Sputnik and RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan said that the affiliated Ruptly video news agency had its stringer beaten up in Ukraine after asking about people's opinion on Victory Day.

"The hope that an investigation will be launched into the attack on the Ruptly stringer is extremely small, let alone that the attackers will be detained and face trial.

Ukraine is currently a true danger zone for both Russian journalists and their colleagues associated with Russian media," Shafir said.

The official said that 80 cases of physical assault against media workers were recorded last year alone.

Ukraine has a long harassment record against media workers, both from the part of the government and extremists of various stripes. The country ranks 97th in the Reporters Without Borders' 2020 World Press Freedom Index.