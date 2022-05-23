Russian Lead Negotiator Blames Halt in Peace Talks on Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2022) Russia's chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky accused Ukraine on Sunday of putting the peace process on hold after Kiev refused to back a draft treaty it helped thrash out.

"It was entirely Ukraine's initiative to freeze the negotiations," he told Belarusian state news channel ONT, adding that "Russia has never refused to talk, including at the highest level."

He said Russia presented to Ukraine a list of key points, many of which had been agreed on by both teams, but the talks hit a roadblock.

"They have not even officially backed the draft they helped negotiate. We agreed that our interlocutors would take a pause. They are apparently in no hurry," Medinsky said.

The official, who is also an aide to President Vladimir Putin, said the "ball is in their court and we are ready to continue the dialogue."

Medinsky suggested that President Putin was open for talks with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy as long as there was a highly-detailed document for them to finalize and sign.