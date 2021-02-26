UrduPoint.com
Russian Mayoral Candidate Wants To Help New York Use Budget Wisely

Fri 26th February 2021 | 07:40 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) The very first Russian candidate for New York Mayor, Vitaly Filipchenko, told Sputnik he is running for office to stop wasteful spending and help the city utilize its budget more wisely.

Filipchenko, who is running as an independent, grew up in the city of Tomsk in Siberia. He graduated from university and even owned a summer cafe in Russia, before moving to the US a decade ago. He has met the requirement of being a US citizen for seven years and now must collect 3,750 signatures by May 25 to officially get on the ballot.

"I see that the New York budget is being used very incompetently and irrationally... Either you have to be just a complete fool as a mayor or there is a corruption motivation involved," Filipchenko said. "I think someone should be first, someone should stand up and say, 'Sorry, guys, this is a disgrace.'"

Filipchenko noted that he has had his business for 12 years and got tired of seeing constant misuse of funds. A direct approach would help the city if he is elected mayor and particularly with respect to the budget, he added.

"I was born before perestroika in a working family that was not rich. The budget was limited," he said. "We have experience, we know how to save money. So, my background and experience will first of all help in spending funds properly. Immigrants know how to save money and how to properly distribute the budget."

The mayoral candidate said he seeks to break a stereotype that immigrants come to the United States to earn, purchase a home, then a second home and lay low.

"I think that I am the first to kind of dare to join such a struggle, let's say the first, but not the last. There is an opportunity.

In New York and in America it is real. That is, I am already, as they say, fighting for my place under the sun. Many expats who think it is unrealistic, will now be convinced otherwise," he said.

Filipchenko is sure that it is his immigrant past that will help him in solving urban problems.

"Most people make promises, even though they don't know these problems," he noted. "How do you promise to help people if you don't live with these problems, you are somewhere above these problems? And I am exactly among the people. I live in these real problems. I know the difficulties, I know the nuances, so I am closer to the people. It plays a big role."

Filipchenko went on to say that his opponents in the mayoral race are close to the small percentage of people who have not been affected by the current economic crisis, have high salaries and good connections.

"I do not defend the interests of the rich and the people who are now running are closer to the high class. They promise to help people although they are unaware of the people's problems," he said.

Filipchenko shared that his main electorate is immigrants.

"These people can decide the real outcome. Why? Because half of New York are immigrants - even people who were born here and who are Americans, but their parents are immigrants, as well as their parents no matter where they came from France, from Germany, Italy - these people are ready to support me," he said. "Why? Because I am an immigrant, I have come all this difficult way. They trust me more than all the officials who simply promise for four years and disappear in four years. They see me as one of them."

The general election is scheduled for November 2.

