Russian Military Destroys Ukrainian Military Ammunition Warehouse in DPR - Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) The Russian military has destroyed a Ukrainian military's ammunition warehouse in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"A warehouse of missiles and ammunition of the 47th artillery brigade of the armed forces of Ukraine was destroyed near the settlement of Novopavlivka in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that Russian forces hit point of temporary deployment of command personnel of the 56th motorized infantry brigade of Ukraine in Kramatorsk.