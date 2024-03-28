Russian Military Jet Crashes Into Sea Off Crimea: Governor
Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2024 | 11:32 PM
A Russian military plane crashed Thursday into the sea off Ukraine's annexed Crimean peninsula, the Moscow-installed Governor of the city of Sevastopol said
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) A Russian military plane crashed Thursday into the sea off Ukraine's annexed Crimean peninsula, the Moscow-installed Governor of the city of Sevastopol said.
"A military plane has fallen into the sea," Mikhail Razvozhayev said in a post on Telegram, without giving the cause. Footage on social media showed a plane in flames falling out of the sky.
Sevastopol, the historic headquarters of Russia's Black Sea fleet, sits on the southern tip of Crimea, the Ukrainian peninsula annexed by Moscow in 2014.
The region has come under frequent Ukrainian attack during the two-year conflict.
"The pilot ejected. He was picked up by rescuers from the Sevastopol Rescue Service at a distance of 200 metres from the shore. His life is not in danger," Razvozhayev added.
Other videos appeared to show the pilot drifting down in a parachute after ejecting.
bur/ach/
Recent Stories
Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm likely at various parts of country
Russian shelling kills three in Ukraine, officials say
China's competitive car market at heart of global EV revolution
Food minster for ensuring transparent distribution of Bardana
Russia says has evidence Moscow attackers were linked to Kyiv
PM chairs review meeting on stoppage of electricity theft
IPM survey proves biocontrol technology profitable for cotton farmers
Pandemic accord talks heading for extra time
Senate elections in KP hang on reserve seat oath-taking, states ECP
UK's biggest water supplier plunges into deeper financial crisis
DG SEPA for installation of waste water treatment facilities
Man gets life imprisonment for killing wife
More Stories From World
-
Russian shelling kills three in Ukraine, officials say53 seconds ago
-
Russia says has evidence Moscow attackers were linked to Kyiv1 hour ago
-
Pandemic accord talks heading for extra time1 hour ago
-
UK's biggest water supplier plunges into deeper financial crisis1 hour ago
-
French parliament condemns 1961 Paris massacre of Algerians1 hour ago
-
S.Africa electoral body bars ex-president Zuma from May election1 hour ago
-
'Operation Beethoven': Dutch 2.5bn-euro charm offensive to keep ASML3 hours ago
-
Bulgaria thrown into fresh political turmoil as snap elections loom3 hours ago
-
China-India hold meeting to discuss border affairs in Beijing3 hours ago
-
French bill seeks to ban hair discrimination affecting black women3 hours ago
-
China willing to work with Pakistan to enhance capability of tackling security challenges: Col Wu Qi ..3 hours ago
-
Pakistan to bring perpetrator of Dasu terrorist attack to justice soon: Lin Jian4 hours ago