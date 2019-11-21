UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Military Not In Donbas, But Can Get Information On Situation In Ukraine - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 04:32 PM

Russian Military Not in Donbas, But Can Get Information on Situation in Ukraine - Kremlin

The Russian military is not present in eastern Ukraine but it has its own channels to get information on what is happening in neighboring regions, the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) The Russian military is not present in eastern Ukraine but it has its own channels to get information on what is happening in neighboring regions, the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

"There are no Russian troops there. There was not and is not any.

But that does not mean that our military does not have its channels to get information on regions that are close to our borders. This is a normal practice," Peskov said, when asked about the reports from the military mentioned by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Putin said Wednesday that, according to the military, there was still fire from the Ukrainian side in the east of the country, despite the pullback of forces and weapons.

Related Topics

Fire Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin From

Recent Stories

FO says death certificate of Col Zahir is fake

20 minutes ago

Ethiopia awaits result of referendum on new Sidama ..

6 minutes ago

Russian-Serbian Relationship So Unique That No Sca ..

6 minutes ago

Alhamra Art Museum to remain open seven days a wee ..

6 minutes ago

NA Speaker launches PowerChina's sustainable devel ..

6 minutes ago

Nord Stream 2 Pipeline to Start Operating in Mid-2 ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.