Russian Military Not in Donbas, But Can Get Information on Situation in Ukraine - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) The Russian military is not present in eastern Ukraine but it has its own channels to get information on what is happening in neighboring regions, the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

"There are no Russian troops there. There was not and is not any.

But that does not mean that our military does not have its channels to get information on regions that are close to our borders. This is a normal practice," Peskov said, when asked about the reports from the military mentioned by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Putin said Wednesday that, according to the military, there was still fire from the Ukrainian side in the east of the country, despite the pullback of forces and weapons.