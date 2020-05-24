Russian Ministry Confirms No One Injured in Operation to Detain Moscow Bank Attacker

The Russian Interior Ministry's Moscow department confirmed on Saturday that no one was injured during an operation to detain an attacker who took several people hostage in an Alfa Bank office in central Moscow

Earlier in the day, a person with a food delivery bag entered a bank in central Moscow, claiming that he had a bomb. The attacker was then detained by police.

Following the incident, Alfa Bank's Chief Marketing Officer Alexey Giyazov told Sputnik that no one had been hurt.

"As a result of the operation, there were no casualties among bank employees, visitors or law enforcement officers," the department said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Moscow office of the Investigative Committee of Russia has opened a criminal case on charges of hostage taking, according to the committee's website.