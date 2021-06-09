UrduPoint.com
Russian National Arrested In Switzerland At US' Extradition Request - Swiss Justice Office

Wed 09th June 2021 | 06:30 PM

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) Russian citizen Vladislav Klyushin has been arrested in Switzerland on financial malfeasance charges and is facing extradition to the United States, Ingrid Ryser, the spokeswoman for the Swiss Federal Office of Justice, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Per the order of the Federal Office of Justice and at the request for arrest from the United States, Russian citizen Vladislav Klyushin was arrested in the Valais canton on March 21, 2021, and placed in extradition custody. During his questioning, Klyushin stated his opposition to being extradited to the US. On, April 19, 2021, the US Embassy in Bern made an official request to extradite Klyushin under the bilateral extradition agreement between Switzerland and the US," Ryser said.

According to the official, Klyushin is accused of engaging in inside trading in tens of millions of Dollars with several accomplices.

The decision to extradite the Russian national may be appealed at the Federal Criminal Court, she added.

Meanwhile, the Russian embassy in Bern confirmed Klyushin's arrest and stated that his rights were not being anyhow violated.

"We confirm the arrest of a Russian citizen this March at the US extradition request. We have established consular access to him from the outset. The embassy and consulate general's consular services are in contact with the national himself, as well as with his lawyer. His rights are being upheld," embassy spokesperson Stanislav Smirnov told Sputnik.

Klysuhin is the owner of company M13, which specializes in IT technologies related to media monitoring and analysis.

