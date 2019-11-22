UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian National Burkov To Appear Before US Court On Friday - Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 12:10 AM

Russian National Burkov to Appear Before US Court on Friday - Official

Russian national Alexei Burkov is expected to appear on Friday in US court for the third time since his extradition from Israel on cybercrime charges, a court official told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) Russian national Alexei Burkov is expected to appear on Friday in US court for the third time since his extradition from Israel on cybercrime charges, a court official told Sputnik.

"The hearing is tomorrow at 8:00 a.m.," a representative of the clerk's office at the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia said.

The US authorities have charged Burkov with running two websites for hackers, including one that was selling stolen bank card numbers used in more than $20 million worth of fraudulent purchases. The charges include wire fraud, computer intrusions, identity theft and money laundering.

If convicted on all counts, Burkov faces a maximum prison sentence of 80 years.

However, actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum prescribed penalties, according to the US Justice Department.

Last week, the US court ordered Burkov to remain in custody because of the gravity of the charges. Russian diplomats visited Burkov earlier this week at the detention facility in Virginia and said they were in constant contact with him as well as with his relatives and lawyer.

Prior to his extradition to the United States, Burkov spent almost four years in Israeli jails petitioning unsuccessfully to be sent home while local authorities enforced a ban on his case in the media.

Related Topics

Hearing Israel Russia Bank Virginia United States Money Media All From Million Court

Recent Stories

US President thanks Pakistan for efforts in releas ..

25 minutes ago

Lavrov to Meet With Diplomats From China, Nepal on ..

44 minutes ago

US Senate Votes for Stopgap Measure to Keep Federa ..

45 minutes ago

ICRC Assists in Release of 10 Afghan Security Pers ..

45 minutes ago

Two US Airmen Killed in Aircraft Mishap During Tra ..

45 minutes ago

Jam Kamal directs Commissioner Makran Division to ..

45 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.