Russian National Burkov to Appear Before US Court on Friday - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) Russian national Alexei Burkov is expected to appear on Friday in US court for the third time since his extradition from Israel on cybercrime charges, a court official told Sputnik.

"The hearing is tomorrow at 8:00 a.m.," a representative of the clerk's office at the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia said.

The US authorities have charged Burkov with running two websites for hackers, including one that was selling stolen bank card numbers used in more than $20 million worth of fraudulent purchases. The charges include wire fraud, computer intrusions, identity theft and money laundering.

If convicted on all counts, Burkov faces a maximum prison sentence of 80 years.

However, actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum prescribed penalties, according to the US Justice Department.

Last week, the US court ordered Burkov to remain in custody because of the gravity of the charges. Russian diplomats visited Burkov earlier this week at the detention facility in Virginia and said they were in constant contact with him as well as with his relatives and lawyer.

Prior to his extradition to the United States, Burkov spent almost four years in Israeli jails petitioning unsuccessfully to be sent home while local authorities enforced a ban on his case in the media.