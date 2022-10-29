Russian National Detained in Abkhazia for Smuggling Drugs - Interior Ministry

SUKHUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2022) A Russian national has been detained in Sukhum, the capital of the Georgian breakaway region of Abkhazia, for smuggling a large shipment of drugs, the Abkhazian Interior Ministry's press office said on Friday.

"A resident of the city of Ulyanovsk, Pedasov Alexander Vladimirovich, born in 1965, was detained red-handed on the territory of a railway station in the city of Sukhum. Fourteen drug parcels of powdered substance have been seized during the pat-down search," the office said in a statement.

The detainee confessed that he had been distributing methadone by leaving drug parcels in stashes.

Pedasov has been detained and is now facing criminal charges for the illegal acquisition, storage, transportation, and sale of large quantities of drugs, the office said.