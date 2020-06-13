Russian Navy Receives Borei-A Class Ballistic Missile Submarine - Military

The Russian Navy has received the newest Borei-A class strategic ballistic missile submarine, Knyaz Vladimir, the Defense Ministry said in a press release

"On Russia Day, June 12, a ceremony was held at the Sevmash enterprise in Severodvinsk [a city in the northern Arkhangelsk region] dedicated to the arrival of the latest strategic missile submarine cruiser Borey-A [class] (955A) Knyaz Vladimir .

.. The ceremony was led by Russian Navy Commander in Chief Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov," the ministry said.

Other high-ranking Russian officials and United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) President Alexey Rakhmanov also participated in the event.

The Knyaz Vladimir was manufactured by the Sevmash enterprise, which is a part of the USC.