UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Navy Receives Borei-A Class Ballistic Missile Submarine - Military

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 04:39 PM

Russian Navy Receives Borei-A Class Ballistic Missile Submarine - Military

The Russian Navy has received the newest Borei-A class strategic ballistic missile submarine, Knyaz Vladimir, the Defense Ministry said in a press release

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2020) The Russian Navy has received the newest Borei-A class strategic ballistic missile submarine, Knyaz Vladimir, the Defense Ministry said in a press release.

"On Russia Day, June 12, a ceremony was held at the Sevmash enterprise in Severodvinsk [a city in the northern Arkhangelsk region] dedicated to the arrival of the latest strategic missile submarine cruiser Borey-A [class] (955A) Knyaz Vladimir .

.. The ceremony was led by Russian Navy Commander in Chief Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov," the ministry said.

Other high-ranking Russian officials and United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) President Alexey Rakhmanov also participated in the event.

The Knyaz Vladimir was manufactured by the Sevmash enterprise, which is a part of the USC.

Related Topics

Russia Severodvinsk Vladimir Putin Enterprise June Event

Recent Stories

Hafeez Sheikh says Budget 2020-21 focuses to cope ..

2 minutes ago

Masood condemns unprovoked Indian shelling along L ..

6 minutes ago

Huawei Pakistan launched Online 5G and AI training ..

23 minutes ago

OPPO Launches the F15, the Super-Fast Phone is Now ..

28 minutes ago

Ongoing blood donation drives according to highest ..

56 minutes ago

UAE Public Prosecution calls on public not to misu ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.