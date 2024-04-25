Russian Oil Production Facility In Siberia Catches Fire
MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) A fire has broken out at an oil production facility in Russia's central Siberian oblast of Omsk, regional Governor Vitaliy Khotsenko said Thursday.
Three 200-liter containers of petroleum products are on fire, and two fire-fighting trains have been involved in extinguishing the blaze, which is estimated as medium, the Ministry of Emergency Situations said in a statement.
The ministry said the fire has consumed an area of 1,000 square meters.
The press service of the West Siberian Transport Prosecutor's Office reported that the fire occurred around 12 p.m. local time (0600 GMT).
