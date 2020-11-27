UrduPoint.com
Russian President Shown New Aerospace Defense Model At Federal Nuclear Center

SAROV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has visited the Russian Federal Nuclear Center, located in the town of Sarov in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod Region, where scientists showed him a new computer model of aerospace defense designed for the Russian armed forces.

Putin was initially scheduled to travel to Sarov on Wednesday, but plans were postponed until Thursday due to poor weather.

"We have designed a computer model of aerospace defense ... a prototype has been delivered to the Mozhaysky Military and Space academy for testing. It will also be sent to the headquarters of the aerospace forces and space forces," Scientific director of the center Vyacheslav Solovyev said while telling the president about the model.

The Russian Federal Nuclear Center - All-Russian Scientific Research Institute of Experimental Physics is the largest research center in Russia devoted to defense and security issues. The institute was established in 1946 and made a major contribution to the Soviet Union's development of nuclear weapons. At the present moment, the center is engaged in the development of both military and civilian products.

