Russian Presidential Aide Surkov Leaves Civil Service - Political Expert Chesnakov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2020) Russian presidential aide Vladislav Surkov has decided to leave the civil service, Alexey Chesnakov, a political expert and director of the Center for Current politics, said on Saturday.

"Due to the change in the course of the Ukrainian direction, V.

Surkov has left the civil service. He will be engaged in meditation in the next month. After that, he promised to report on the reasons for his decision and future plans," Chesnakov wrote on Telegram.