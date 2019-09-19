UrduPoint.com
Russian Prosecutors Ask To Free Unauthorized Rally Participant Until Appeal Hearing- Court

Russian Prosecutors Ask to Free Unauthorized Rally Participant Until Appeal Hearing- Court

Russian prosecutors asked the Moscow City Court to release actor Pavel Ustinov, sentenced to 3.5 years in prison over a security officer's sprained shoulder at an unauthorized rally, until the appeal hearing, the court's press secretary Uliana Solopova told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2019) Russian prosecutors asked the Moscow City Court to release actor Pavel Ustinov, sentenced to 3.5 years in prison over a security officer's sprained shoulder at an unauthorized rally, until the appeal hearing, the court's press secretary Uliana Solopova told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The session on a request of the Prosecutor General to change terms of pre-trial detention until the criminal case is put before the appeal court is scheduled for 12:00 [p.m. 9:00 GMT] on September 20," she said.

Ustinov will take part in the hearing via teleconference.

