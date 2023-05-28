Russian Railways Ready to Build High-Speed Rail, Launch First Train in 2027 - CEO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2023) Russian Railways CEO Oleg Belozyorov said on Sunday that the company was ready to build a high-speed railroad, with the first Russian train for it scheduled to appear in 2027.

"Today we are ready to build the high-speed rail. And we think it is necessary now. Now is the time," Belozyorov told Russian channel Rossiya K.

A specialized train fit for the high-speed rail is now being built and will be ready by 2027, the Russian Railways head said.

A high-speed railroad is a specialized electrified double-track line for operating trains with speeds of 200 to 400 kilometers per hour (124-248 miles per hour). There are no such roads in Russia now. Authorities picked the Moscow-St. Petersburg route for the maiden high-speed rail. It is planned that the trains will cover the way between the cities in 2 hours 15 minutes.