UrduPoint.com

Russian Railways Ready To Build High-Speed Rail, Launch First Train In 2027 - CEO

Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2023 | 09:40 PM

Russian Railways Ready to Build High-Speed Rail, Launch First Train in 2027 - CEO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2023) Russian Railways CEO Oleg Belozyorov said on Sunday that the company was ready to build a high-speed railroad, with the first Russian train for it scheduled to appear in 2027.

"Today we are ready to build the high-speed rail. And we think it is necessary now. Now is the time," Belozyorov told Russian channel Rossiya K.

A specialized train fit for the high-speed rail is now being built and will be ready by 2027, the Russian Railways head said.

A high-speed railroad is a specialized electrified double-track line for operating trains with speeds of 200 to 400 kilometers per hour (124-248 miles per hour). There are no such roads in Russia now. Authorities picked the Moscow-St. Petersburg route for the maiden high-speed rail. It is planned that the trains will cover the way between the cities in 2 hours 15 minutes.

Related Topics

Russia Company Petersburg Sunday

Recent Stories

FIA President meets with President of FIFA

FIA President meets with President of FIFA

12 minutes ago
 246 students graduate from Al Qasimia University

246 students graduate from Al Qasimia University

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Sports Club wins President’s Cup for Kar ..

Sharjah Sports Club wins President’s Cup for Karate

5 hours ago
 Suhail Al Mazrouei leads UAE delegation to Develop ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei leads UAE delegation to Development Road Conference in Iraq

5 hours ago
 Voters in Türkiye flock to polling stations for s ..

Voters in Türkiye flock to polling stations for second round of presidential el ..

6 hours ago
 Almeida cements final Giro D’Italia podium

Almeida cements final Giro D’Italia podium

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.