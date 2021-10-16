Russian Security Forces Suppress Disorder at Vladikavkaz Correctional Facility

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2021) Unrest has broken out at a prison in the Russian city of Vladikavkaz, North Ossetia on Friday and has since been brought under control, the ombudsman of the North Caucasus republic, Tamerlan Tsgoyev, told Sputnik.

"The perimeter has been sealed off ... the situation is under control," Tsgoyev said.

The mutiny was started by two convicts who tried to incite other inmates ” a total of about 600 people ” to riot after they refused to let prison officers conduct a scheduled search in their cell, the local penitentiary service said. Several inmates supported the call and began to break the fences in the residential area and disabling the surveillance cameras.

Police and security forces have been dispatched to the facility, together with human rights defenders, to restore the order.