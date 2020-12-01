UrduPoint.com
Russian Servicemen Hand Humanitarian Aid Over To Residents Of Syria's Hama Province

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 09:20 AM

QAMHANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) Servicemen of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria handed over two tonnes of humanitarian aid to residents of the city of Qamhana in the province of Hama, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Local residents greeted the Russian military with flowers.

Schoolchildren handed roses to soldiers and, climbing onto an armored personnel carrier, chanted: "Thank you, Russia."

"Many soldiers left this place to fight militants. Today we are distributing humanitarian aid in the amount of 600 food packages to families whose close relatives - father, brother, son - died in battles with militants," a department head at the Reconciliation Center, Vadim Bormotov, told reporters.

