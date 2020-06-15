Russian Soyuz Launches From Kourou Space Center to Resume in October - Source

The launch of the Russian Soyuz carrier rocket with the Falcon Eye-2 satellite from the Kourou Space Center that has been delayed several times is now scheduled for October, a space source told Sputnik

"The launch of the Soyuz ST-A rocket with the Fregat-M booster and the Arabic Falcon Eye-2 optical-electronic surveillance satellite is being planned for October 17," the source said.

The launch was initially scheduled for March 6 but was postponed due to a malfunction on the Fregat-M upper stage. Later, the Kourou Space Center in French Guiana was temporarily closed amid the coronavirus pandemic and the launch was put off again until September and later until October 1.

Falcon Eye-2 is the second reconnaissance satellite built by Thales Alenia Space for the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces.