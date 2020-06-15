UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Soyuz Launches From Kourou Space Center To Resume In October - Source

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 09:46 PM

Russian Soyuz Launches From Kourou Space Center to Resume in October - Source

The launch of the Russian Soyuz carrier rocket with the Falcon Eye-2 satellite from the Kourou Space Center that has been delayed several times is now scheduled for October, a space source told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) The launch of the Russian Soyuz carrier rocket with the Falcon Eye-2 satellite from the Kourou Space Center that has been delayed several times is now scheduled for October, a space source told Sputnik.

"The launch of the Soyuz ST-A rocket with the Fregat-M booster and the Arabic Falcon Eye-2 optical-electronic surveillance satellite is being planned for October 17," the source said.

The launch was initially scheduled for March 6 but was postponed due to a malfunction on the Fregat-M upper stage. Later, the Kourou Space Center in French Guiana was temporarily closed amid the coronavirus pandemic and the launch was put off again until September and later until October 1.

Falcon Eye-2 is the second reconnaissance satellite built by Thales Alenia Space for the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces.

Related Topics

Russia Kourou United Arab Emirates March September October From Arab Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE sends medical aid to Colombia in fight against ..

6 minutes ago

UAE sends medical aid to Jordan in fight against C ..

6 minutes ago

OIC Condemns Deliberate Targeting of Civilians by ..

19 minutes ago

Capital police release two Indian High Commission ..

44 minutes ago

First solar eclipse of 2020 will happen on June 21

1 hour ago

MPA Uzma Kardar removed from Punjab’s Media Stra ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.