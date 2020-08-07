Russian Spacecraft Able to Reach ISS Faster Than SpaceX - Roscosmos Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) SpaceX's Crew Dragon reaching the International Space Station (ISS) does not prove that the Elon Musk's company is the industry leader, as Russian spacecraft are faster, Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Russia's Roscosmos State Space Corporation, told Sputnik on Friday.

"What made them [SpaceX] think that they are leaders in the world? They were absent for 10 years, and now they are flying the same way as we used to fly. Let them now fly as fast as we fly. I do not think that Crew Dragon can reach the ISS in three hours," Rogozin said.

According to the head of Roscosmos, Crew Dragon and the announced Starline spacecraft from Boeing are basically the same as Russia's Soyuz MS, despite having more space and being more comfortable.

Rogozin added that Russia does not need to create such spacecraft.

In July, Russia's Progress MS-15 set a record for the time of flight to the ISS ” the cargo spacecraft reached the station in three hours, 18 minutes and 31 seconds. Roscosmos now aims to get the manned Soyuz MS spacecraft to the ISS as fast as possible.

SpaceX made history back in May when it flew people to the ISS on the world's first commercially-made spacecraft. The Crew Dragon flew back to Earth on August 2.