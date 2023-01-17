UrduPoint.com

Russian Strategic Missile Carriers Tu-160 Complete Scheduled 10-Hour Flight Over Arctic

Sumaira FH Published January 17, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2023) Two supersonic strategic missile carriers Tu-160 of the Russian Aerospace Forces completed a scheduled flight over the neutral waters of the Arctic Ocean for more than 10 hours, the Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Two Tu-160 strategic missile carriers completed a scheduled flight in airspace over the neutral waters of the Arctic Ocean for more than 10 hours," the ministry said.

It emphasized that all flights of aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces were carried out in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace.

Long-range aviation pilots regularly fly over the neutral waters of the Arctic, the North Atlantic Ocean, the Black and Baltic Seas, and the Pacific Ocean.

