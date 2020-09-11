Russian Su-27 Plane Scrambled to Intercept US Planes Over Black Sea

Russian Su-27 plane intercepted two US planes over the Black Sea, the Russian national defense control center said Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian military reported intercepting a Norwegian spy plane over the Barents Sea

The two planes over the Black sea were identified as Boeing RC-135 and Boeing P-8 Poseidon.