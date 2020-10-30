MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) The teenager, who on Friday was shot by the police in Russia's Republic of Tatarstan after he injured a policeman with a knife, has not been visiting Mosques as his family arrived in Tatarstan only recently, Russia's Spiritual Administration of Muslims told Sputnik on Friday.

"The teenager, who attacked the policemen, was not visiting Mosques, the family arrived in the region recently," the administration said.

According to the Russian Investigation Committee, on Friday, a 16-year-old teenager attempted to set fire to the police office building in the Kukmorsky district of Russia's republic of Tatarstan.

During the arrest, the young man stabbed the policeman with a knife at least three times. A police officer in the area fired warning shots after which he shot and killed the attacker, who died before an ambulance arrived.