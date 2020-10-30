UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Tatarstan's Teen Attacker Never Visited Mosques - Administration Of Muslims

Sumaira FH 18 seconds ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 02:00 PM

Russian Tatarstan's Teen Attacker Never Visited Mosques - Administration of Muslims

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) The teenager, who on Friday was shot by the police in Russia's Republic of Tatarstan after he injured a policeman with a knife, has not been visiting Mosques as his family arrived in Tatarstan only recently, Russia's Spiritual Administration of Muslims told Sputnik on Friday.

"The teenager, who attacked the policemen, was not visiting Mosques, the family arrived in the region recently," the administration said.

According to the Russian Investigation Committee, on Friday, a 16-year-old teenager attempted to set fire to the police office building in the Kukmorsky district of Russia's republic of Tatarstan.

During the arrest, the young man stabbed the policeman with a knife at least three times. A police officer in the area fired warning shots after which he shot and killed the attacker, who died before an ambulance arrived.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Russia Died Young Man Muslim Family

Recent Stories

Federal Public Prosecution warns against accessing ..

30 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 44.88 million, d ..

45 minutes ago

Strong growth in global investment demand for gold ..

3 hours ago

UAE Press: New US president can be a lifesaver or ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 30, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.