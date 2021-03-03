Russian Test System for COVID-19 Variants Prepared for Registration in Mid-March - FMBA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) The test system for coronavirus variants is being prepared for registration in mid-March, Veronika Skvortsova, the head of the Russian Federal Medical‘Biological Agency (FMBA) said on Wednesday.

"We have made these test systems, now we have combined them all into one test system, which allows us to simply identify exactly those lines that we fear. Accordingly, this test system has been tested and validated in our epidemiological studies. We are getting ready to hand it over for registration, we hope that it will be already in mid-March," Skvortsova said on the air of the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.