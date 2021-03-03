UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Test System For COVID-19 Variants Prepared For Registration In Mid-March - FMBA

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 06:40 PM

Russian Test System for COVID-19 Variants Prepared for Registration in Mid-March - FMBA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) The test system for coronavirus variants is being prepared for registration in mid-March, Veronika Skvortsova, the head of the Russian Federal Medical‘Biological Agency (FMBA) said on Wednesday.

"We have made these test systems, now we have combined them all into one test system, which allows us to simply identify exactly those lines that we fear. Accordingly, this test system has been tested and validated in our epidemiological studies. We are getting ready to hand it over for registration, we hope that it will be already in mid-March," Skvortsova said on the air of the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Related Topics

Russia All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Real estate transactions in Ajman hit AED793 milli ..

15 minutes ago

PSL 6 Match 14 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultan ..

24 minutes ago

Karachi Kings won by six wickets against Peshawar ..

39 minutes ago

SEHA observes World Hearing Day

44 minutes ago

National Archives launches new channel for visuall ..

44 minutes ago

Justice Minister visits Federal Court of Abu Dhabi

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.