Russian Tu-95 Fighters Conduct Scheduled Flight Over Sea of Japan, Pacific Ocean- Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) Two Russia's Tu-95MS strategic bombers have conducted a scheduled flight over the Sea of Japan and the north-western part of the Pacific Ocean, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Two Tu-95MS strategic bombers of the Aerospace Forces have conducted a scheduled flight over the neutral waters of the Sea of Japan and the north-western part of the Pacific Ocean," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement, adding that at certain stages of the flight the fighters were escorted by Japan's F-2 fighters.

The flight, conducted in strict compliance with the international regulations, lasted over nine hours.