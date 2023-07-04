Open Menu

Russian Union Of Journalists Looking Into Attack On Novaya Gazeta Reporter In Chechnya

Muhammad Irfan Published July 04, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Russian Union of Journalists Looking Into Attack on Novaya Gazeta Reporter in Chechnya

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) The Russian Union of Journalists is looking into an attack on the correspondent for Russian opposition newspaper Novaya Gazeta, Elena Milashina, in Russia's Chechen Republic, although the organization has not received any requests for help, the head of the union, Vladimir Solovyov, said on Tuesday, stressing that assaults on journalists are unacceptable.

Earlier in the day, Novaya Gazeta reported that unidentified assailants had beaten Milashina and lawyer Alexander Nemov as they arrived in the Chechen capital of Grozny to attend a court hearing for Zarema Musayeva, the jailed mother of three self-exiled Chechen opposition activists. Several masked men brutally beat Milashina and Nemov, took their cell phones and destroyed their equipment and papers, the newspaper said. The journalist was diagnosed with a closed head injury and fractured fingers and is not transportable, according to the report.

"We are looking into the situation, no one has asked us for help," Solovyov said, adding that any attacks on journalists are unacceptable.

In January 2022, Musayeva, the wife of ex-Chechen judge Saydi Yangulbaev, was arrested in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod and taken to the Chechen Republic for questioning, where she was accused of assaulting a police officer. Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said the arrest was made in accordance with Russian law. The former judge and his daughter have since left Russia.

Earlier on Tuesday, a Grozny district court sentenced Musayeva to 5.5 years in prison for fraud and violence against authorities, a Sputnik correspondent reported. She did not plead guilty to the charges.

Related Topics

Hearing Attack Police Russia Wife Vladimir Putin Nizhny Novgorod Chechen Republic January Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Dubai Press Club receives delegation from China Me ..

Dubai Press Club receives delegation from China Media Group

10 minutes ago
 Mastermind of May 9 violent acts should be arreste ..

Mastermind of May 9 violent acts should be arrested: Javed Latif

53 minutes ago
 Faulty connections in Indian Railway signalling sy ..

Faulty connections in Indian Railway signalling system led to tragic train colli ..

3 hours ago
 Big relief for Imran Khan as IHC declares Toshakha ..

Big relief for Imran Khan as IHC declares Toshakhana case not maintainable.

4 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz to attend SCO summit virtually today

PM Shehbaz to attend SCO summit virtually today

4 hours ago
 Govt introduces amendment to NAB law, allows deten ..

Govt introduces amendment to NAB law, allows detention for non-cooperation

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 04 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 04 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

6 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates lead stage 2 of Tour de France 2 ..

UAE Team Emirates lead stage 2 of Tour de France 2023

14 hours ago
 NCM warns of fog formation and poor visibility

NCM warns of fog formation and poor visibility

14 hours ago
 Oil prices momentarily lifted from output cuts, eq ..

Oil prices momentarily lifted from output cuts, equities wobble

15 hours ago
 Minister invites domestic, foreign investors to KP ..

Minister invites domestic, foreign investors to KP

15 hours ago

More Stories From World