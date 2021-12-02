UrduPoint.com

Russian-US Talks On Diplomatic Property May Take Place In 2021 Or Early 2022 - Lavrov

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 10:46 PM

Russian-US Talks on Diplomatic Property May Take Place in 2021 or Early 2022 - Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that consultations with the United States on diplomatic property could take place before the end of the year or early next year

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that consultations with the United States on diplomatic property could take place before the end of the year or early next year.

"Indeed, expert consultations on the agreement of the presidents, which took place in Geneva in June, have begun, they are continuing.

Another round is planned either at the end of this year or at the very beginning of the next," Lavrov said at a press conference.

Related Topics

Russia Geneva United States June Agreement

Recent Stories

Oil producers to increase output in January despit ..

Oil producers to increase output in January despite Omicron jitters

5 minutes ago
 Norway to Strengthen Cooperation with Russia in Ar ..

Norway to Strengthen Cooperation with Russia in Arctic on Range of Issues - Amba ..

6 minutes ago
 US investors want to invest in IT sector: Senator ..

US investors want to invest in IT sector: Senator Faisal

6 minutes ago
 Second US Omicron Infection Follows Anime Conventi ..

Second US Omicron Infection Follows Anime Convention in New York City - Health D ..

6 minutes ago
 EU Council Restores COVID-19 Travel Restrictions f ..

EU Council Restores COVID-19 Travel Restrictions for Jordan, Namibia

6 minutes ago
 Libyan Court Annuls Removal of Gaddafi's Son From ..

Libyan Court Annuls Removal of Gaddafi's Son From Presidential Race - Campaign O ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.