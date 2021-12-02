Russian-US Talks on Diplomatic Property May Take Place in 2021 or Early 2022 - Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that consultations with the United States on diplomatic property could take place before the end of the year or early next year

"Indeed, expert consultations on the agreement of the presidents, which took place in Geneva in June, have begun, they are continuing.

Another round is planned either at the end of this year or at the very beginning of the next," Lavrov said at a press conference.