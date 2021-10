Russian, Venezuelan Officials to Discuss Energy, Pharma Cooperation on Friday - Source

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov and Venezuelan Vice President for Economy Tareck El Aissami will co-chair a high-level commission meeting on Friday to discuss bilateral cooperation on energy and pharmaceuticals, a source in the Russian minister's office told Sputnik

"The meeting will focus on energy, transport, IT, pharmaceuticals and peaceful space exploration," the source said.

The Venezuelan government has signed a deal with a Russian pharma company to localize production of Russian insulin for export to Central and South America. Separately, Russian state-run tech giant, Rostec plans to partner up with oil-rich Venezuela to ensure safety of its oil assets.