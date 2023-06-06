Russian Vostok Grouping Stopped Ukrainian Troops in Southern Donetsk Sector - Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) Russia's Vostok grouping of troops stopped Ukrainian forces in the southern Donetsk sector after their redeployment, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said that on June 5, Ukraine continued its offensive, concentrating the main efforts on the southern Donetsk sector in Russia's Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and Zaporizhzhia Region.

"As a result of active and selfless operations by units of the Vostok grouping of troops, who showed courage and heroism, the enemy was stopped and did not achieve the assigned tasks," it said.