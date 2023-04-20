Russian Warships Practice Submarine Detection at Drills in Black Sea - Black Sea Fleet

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) Two Russian warships have practiced search and detection of submarines during exercises in the Black Sea, the Black Sea Fleet said on Thursday.

"The crews of the frigate Admiral Makarov and the small anti-submarine corvette Yeysk of the Black Sea Fleet have practiced search and detection of enemy submarines.

The exercise took place in one of the naval proving grounds in the Black Sea in accordance with the navy training plan," the fleet said in a statement.

The submarine Stary Oskol played the role of an enemy during the drills. The crews also practiced search and monitoring of submarines as well as torpedo firing and bomb-dropping.

The drills were conducted together with the naval air anti-submarine forces of the Black Sea Fleet, the statement added.