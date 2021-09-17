Russian Watchdog Urges Twitter to Explain Blocking of Moscow Election Commission Account

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor required Twitter on Friday to explain the reasons for blocking the account of the Moscow City Election Commission and emphasized that the actions are qualified as election interference.

Earlier in the day, claims spread in social networks that the official Twitter account of the Moscow City Election Commission was blocked.

The commission explained to Sputnik that this was an old and inactive account.

"Roskomnadzor sent a letter to the management of Twitter Inc, requesting it to clarify as soon as possible the reasons for imposing restrictions on the account of the Moscow City Election Commission," the watchdog said in a statement.

Roskomnadzor qualified Twitter's actions as foreign interference in Russia's ongoing parliamentary elections.