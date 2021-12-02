UrduPoint.com

Russian 'Whale Jail' Cleared Of Aviaries, Completely Shut Down

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 12:55 PM

Russian 'Whale Jail' Cleared of Aviaries, Completely Shut Down

The "whale jail" in Russia's Srednyaya Bay, previously used to keep belugas and whales, has been completely cleared of aviaries so marine animal can no longer be held captive in the premises, the Amur Basin Environmental Prosecutor's Office said on Thursday

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) The "whale jail" in Russia's Srednyaya Bay, previously used to keep belugas and whales, has been completely cleared of aviaries so marine animal can no longer be held captive in the premises, the Amur Basin Environmental Prosecutor's Office said on Thursday.

"Currently, the water area of Srednyaya Bay is completely freed from aviaries," the office said in a statement, adding that they were dismantled and moved to the Livadia ship-repair plant.

The aviaries will undergo processing and be used for the repair of ships, according to the statement.

The bay was supposed to be cleared from aviaries in late 2020 when the relevant contracts were terminated, but the structures remained there.

In 2018, the whale jail drew public attention after it was revealed that a group of 11 orcas and 90 belugas were trapped in there while being prepared for smuggling to China. A probe was later launched into illegal fishing of aquatic animals and animal abuse. Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed relevant authorities to join the investigation.

From June-November 2019, all trapped marine mammals were released from the 'jail.'

Related Topics

Water Russia China Jail Vladimir Putin 2018 2019 2020 All From

Recent Stories

Zayed Higher Organisation reveals result of &#039; ..

Zayed Higher Organisation reveals result of &#039;3/12 Programme for Early Disab ..

3 minutes ago
 Shibli contradicts Fawad Chaudhary’s statement a ..

Shibli contradicts Fawad Chaudhary’s statement about funds for ECP

26 minutes ago
 Russian FSB Says Detained 3 Ukrainian Special Agen ..

Russian FSB Says Detained 3 Ukrainian Special Agents For Strategic Objects Data ..

8 minutes ago
 BRT achieves Abiding Transport Award 2022: Bangash ..

BRT achieves Abiding Transport Award 2022: Bangash

8 minutes ago
 West Indies back in the fight with Nissanka wicket ..

West Indies back in the fight with Nissanka wicket

8 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka 151-4 at lunch against West Indies

Sri Lanka 151-4 at lunch against West Indies

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.